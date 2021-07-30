Retirement living at The Barclay at SouthPark

Check out Briar Creek at The Barlcay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The Barclay at SouthPark is a retirement community with unparalleled offerings, including elegant independent living apartment homes, high-end amenities, distinctive dining options, concierge services and an engaging lifestyle that emphasizes whole-person wellness.

It also features Briar Creek Health Center which offers all levels of care beyond independent living for their residents, including assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing.

Residents can choose from studio, 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom apartments.