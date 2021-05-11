3 questions you should ask your retirement plan advisor

Hobart Financial Group makes sure you’ve covered all of your savings gaps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've worked or are currently working with a financial advisor, you've probably put together a retirement plan. But how can you know for sure that you've covered all the gaps and addressed all the issues that could create financial problems for you down the road? Chris Hobart, with Hobart Financial, says he meets with people who have a retirement plan in place, but might have holes in it.

To make sure your plan does not have any gaps, Hobart suggests sitting down with your advisor and asking the right questions about your plan.

The first question is probably the most fundamental, and that is "Where will my income come from after I retire – and how much do I have to live on?".

An extension of that question would be, "Do I have enough to last my lifetime?" Hobart says you need to know now whether you have enough to maintain your desired lifestyle or if you'll need to make radical changes to make sure you don't run out of money.

Hobart says the second question you should ask: "What happens if the sky falls?"

He says many times we make plans in best-case scenarios. But we also have to be somewhat realistic and think about the what-ifs. What if you lose your job or you have a health crisis? What if one spouse dies sooner than expected? Hobart says all of these things can dramatically impact your retirement income.

And lastly, Hobart says another good question to ask yourself, "Should I think about getting a second opinion on my retirement plan?"

Hobart Financial Group meets with many people who will bring their existing plan to them and have them review it for potential gaps.



If you're interested in finding out more about what your retirement plan should include, visit www.askhobart.com.

You can find answers to the most commonly asked retirement questions and even ask your own question.