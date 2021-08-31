It's never too early or too late to save for retirement

How to crush your money goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1 out of 4 Americans have no retirement savings. But t's never to early or too late to start. Bernadette Joy is a money expert and founder of Crush Your Money Goals. She and her husband paid off $300K in debt and are on track to retire in their 40's.

Joy says be aware of these 3 retirement myths. The first myth is that people will work through retirement.

The 2nd myth is that you'll have enough to retire with your 401k investment.

And the 3rd myth is that you can manage your plan on your own.