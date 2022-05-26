How to adjust when returning to the workplace

Besty Kauffman shares how employers and employees can pivot as more people return to in-person work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Betsy Kauffman, Leadership & Organizational Agility Consultant and Founder and CEO of Cross Impact Coaching, visited Charlotte Today on Thursday to discuss returning to the office.

In continuing with the evolution of the workforce in today’s pandemic landscape, employers are now bringing their teams back into the office. The teams that were once remote for the past few years are now in-person or hybrid. Employers are finding more moral and are wanting to fill up the empty buildings again so they are bringing their employees back in.

Employers can reengage and revitalize their employees with workshops and events to get people excited to be in person with one another again. This can be difficult because many employers and employees don't want the same thing. It's important as employees and employers to be flexible with what each other is wanting and needing.

You can reach out to Betsy and find more from her at CrossImpactCoaching.com.

