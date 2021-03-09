Revolutionary treatment for receding gums

Pinhole Academy talks about treatment for recessed gums

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Receding gums are unattractive and can cause tooth sensitivity. But many people avoid gum grafting surgery because they're afraid it's painful. That's why Dr. John Chao invented Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation. It's the first minimally invasive treatment to correct gum recession. Dr. Chao has trained over 3,500 dentists from around the world in the Pinhole technique and is continuing to train doctors online.

Here's how it works. The gums are numbed with a local anesthetic. Tiny entry points (about the size of a ballpoint pen tip) are made in the gums above the tooth or teeth to be treated. Special dental instruments designed by Dr. Chao are inserted into the entry points and moved to free the gum tissue, then the gums are guided down to the correct position.