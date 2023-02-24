Rhythm & Brews presented by Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center

Join the fun and support a great cause!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love beer and music then you'll love this next segment.

This morning we're joined by Andrew Oliver with Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center to talk a little "Rhythm and Brews".

"Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center was established in 2005 to improve the system of protection for child victims of abuse in Mecklenburg County" says Oliver. It was named for the late Patricia “Pat” Wolfe, an inspiring child advocate in the Charlotte community. The mission of Pat’s Place is to protect and heal children, unite key partners and engage the community to end child abuse. The Pat’s Place team coordinates the investigation and treatment of referred abuse cases in a comfortable and child-friendly environment through forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling and advocacy support at no cost to a child’s family. Many people have probably seen our bright orange and green sign on East Boulevard, but aren’t aware of the critical services being offered inside the building. “We have partnered once again with local breweries to kick off our big fundraiser ‘Rhythm & Brews’ “ says Oliver.



Rhythm & Brews is in its ninth year and serves as a “kick off to spring” party to help generate awareness and raise funds necessary to support services for child victims of abuse. The Rhythm & Brews event will feature live music from ‘80s tribute band Kids in America, live and silent auctions, a photo booth, delicious food, and local craft beer tastings from Birdsong Brewing Co., Ghostface Brewing, Lost Worlds Brewing, Petty Thieves Brewing Co. and Protagonist Beer. The goal for this year’s Rhythm & Brews event is to raise $125,000, sell 300 tickets and continue to share the story of the impactful services Pat’s Place offers to children and families affected by child abuse and other trauma in Mecklenburg County.

VIP tickets are $125 and include early access to the event at the VIP reception, which provides guests with a glass of champagne, the opportunity to view and bid on auction items first, and time to mix and mingle with the Pat’s Place staff and the band. Tickets are available for purchase at patsplacecac.org so come on down enjoy yourself and support a great cause.

EVENT INFORMATION

Name: Rhythm & Brews presented by Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 4

Location: The Peninsula Club, 19101 Peninsula Club Dr. in Cornelius