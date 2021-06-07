Rib eye steak from Compare Foods is your go-to for summer bar-b-ques

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RIbeye steak is perfect for grilling all year long - but especially in the Summer. Ribeye steak is the cut of meat for the grill and cooks up quickly and with tons of flavor! Use your favorite spices or marinade to make your own special meal. Or try something new like a new spice or vegetable side dish. Visit the Butcher counter at one of Compare Foods’ 6 Charlotte-area stores to find your perfect steak. And if you can’t make it to the store, shop online at www.compareclt.com/shop. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!