Roasted Salmon Peach Arugula Salad, Delicious!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're joined in the kitchen by our good friend, and author of the novel "A Second Helping", Chef Andria Gaskins. Today we're making Roasted Salmon with a Peach Arugula Salad. This is a great summer dish. Here is the recipe:





Roasted Salmon with Peach Arugula Salad

Makes 6 servings

Salmon

2 pounds whole salmon fillet, skin-on

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon coarse-ground pepper

2 lemons, thinly sliced

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salad

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground pepper

¼ cup light olive oil

5 ounces baby arugula, pre-washed

2 medium peaches, diced

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup dried cherries

⅓ cup feta cheese

¼ cup roasted pistachios, roughly chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil and grease with cooking spray, leaving several inches of overhang on both long ends to make a foil packet. Lay lemon slices in an even layer down the center of the foil.

Remove the salmon from the refrigerator and allow it to come to temperature while the oven preheats, about 15 minutes. Season the salmon with salt and pepper.

Whisk the butter, honey, lemon juice, garlic, thyme, and oregano in a small bowl. Pour the butter mixture over salmon. Bring the two long sides of the foil together and fold them down a few times to close the top of your packet. Bake until the salmon is cooked through and opaque, about 20 minutes. Switch the oven to broil, and broil for 2 minutes, or until the butter mixture has thickened. Carefully open the foil package to uncover the salmon completely.

Set the oven to broil. Heat the salmon until slightly golden, about 3 minutes. Let the salmon rest for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk the vinegar, water, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper, to taste, in a medium bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Add the arugula, peaches, onion, cherries, feta, and pistachios to a large bowl. Pour in half the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reserve remaining dressing for serving.

Place the salmon on a platter and top with the arugula salad. Serve immediately with the reserved dressing.