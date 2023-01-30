Chef Jill Dahan shares a delicious recipe

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese

Serves 6-8

3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white

1/4 cup avocado oil

1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional)

1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale

1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or other tasty hard cheese (parmesan or midnight moon goat are yummy too)

sea salt (I love Maldon sea salt) and ground black pepper to taste

Dressing

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove crushed

Pierce potatoes with a fork and bake at 375F for about 20-25 minutes until just slightly tender. Remove from oven and remove skins immediately and reserve for crisping. All of the following steps can be done in advance and set aside hours before serving. Cut each potato into pieces about 1 inch long and toss in 2 tbsp avocado oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper and place on baking parchment paper and roast in a 400F oven for about 13 minutes then add the skins and cook another 7 minutes until lightly browned. Blend all the ingredients for the dressing in a blender or shake.

To serve heat the potatoes at 375F for about 7-10 minutes and then arrange on a platter, drizzle with the dressing, sprinkle with the cheese, nuts, and crisped sweet potato skins. Enjoy!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

