Robert Dubac's Trifecta Solo Comedy Festival

Three days of comedy, each day offering a different show!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Blumenthal Arts website, Robert Dubac draws on decades of showbiz experience as a writer, actor and stand-up comic to create solo shows that explore social mores, political ideas and the complexity of the human experience.

The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? is his original tour-de-force that tackles the babble of the sexes. It has become a worldwide phenomenon, having been translated into dozens of languages and performed in just as many countries.

His second production, The Book of Moron, has been lauded nationwide as the kind of razor-sharp satire desperately needed to awaken our world from its catastrophic dumbing down.

Stand-up Jesus, his most recent solo show, takes an irreverent look at reverence; shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple.

For more information and tickets click here.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.