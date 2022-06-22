Rock Hill Pride kicks off tomorrow!

Head to Rock Hill for a weekend of celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year is the second annual Rock Hill Pride Festival! This event will be held in Downtown Rock Hill June 23rd through 26th. Local businesses and companies across the area have signed up to become allies in this event to create a safe space for all this weekend.

Everything will kick off tomorrow Thursday June 23rd with the Rock Hill Pride March for Equality through Downtown Rock Hill. There will be lots of other events tomorrow too!

Friday there will be a large variety of events, including the White Party with Hospitality Butler! Dress to impress in white for an exciting evening.

Saturday is the big outdoor festival! There will be many local LGBTQIA+ vendors and artists that you can browse and purchase from.

Sunday closes out the weekend with a variety of drag brunches across town.

For more information visit RockHillPride.com.

