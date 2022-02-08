Date ideas to celebrate this month of love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is romance awareness month which is the perfect time to spice things up in the relationship. With everything going on in the world, it can be easy to lose the spark in a relationship. Use this month and these date ideas from Danielle at SOS Romance Planning to bring the romance back!



First date idea is 'not your average movie night' where you take the movie out of the theater! Go to a drive-in movie or an outdoor movie to switch things up.

Next is to take a class together! You could do a massage class, ballroom dancing, or Cooking!

Another great idea is to do a scavenger hunt together. This is a unique date that gets you and your partner working together and having fun.

Last date idea would be to spend a day on the lake. This is the perfect time to spend some time on the water and it can be very romantic.

To get more romance tips, work with Danielle. You can find more online at SOSRomancePlanning.com.

