Give your home a whole new look with Baker Softwash

If you're looking for a way to have your home look dramatically different, consider soft washing the roof. According to bakersoftwash.com, your home's exterior isn't just dirty, it's contaminated. Over time, dirt, dust and debris accumulate on your home's surfaces, nurturing the sustained growth of mold, algae, and fungi. Normal pressure washing simply eliminates the outer layer of this bloom without eradicating the core problem, leaving you with a home that goes back to looking dingy time and time again.