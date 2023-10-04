Rose party at Dilworth Tasting Room South Park, April 13th

DTR South Park has Thursday, half price Rose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rosé season is upon us!

On Monday Ricky Spencer from Dilworth Tasting Room joined us to show us, some of his favorite rosé wines, perfect for these warmer days ahead.

Spencer tells us: it's always good to remember Rosés are light and easy for Spring.

As Spencer walked Mia through a few of their options, she learned - different Rosés offer hints of watermelon and minerality, others offer citrus (lighter flavors), and others have more of an earthy taste (volcanic soil content).

If you'd like to learn more and try their Rosés, there is a complimentary Rosé Tasting on 4/13 from noon to 3pm.

DTR also offers a zero proof rosé. They are always rotating options, servers can fill you in on what they are offering on any given day.

When it comes to wine there are so many different options to choose from, DTR has a wide variety of food to pair with your wine selections. Located at 4905 Ashley Park Ln. They offer indoor and outdoor seating.

Be sure to follow them on social media at @dtr_southpark and find them on Resy to make your lunch or dinner reservation. Their calendar of events is also listed on their website Dilworthtr.com/southpark

