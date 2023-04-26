Royals Rise is here!

We thought the collaboration was a very good match because we both have similar visions. “Queens University noted for the 25 championships as well as moving to the top division (Division 1) and Town Brewing being a winner in brewing; we wanted to increase our visibility with our families and fans. We hence came up with Royals Rise - a beer that would serve both our interest” says Dugdale. “The brewing process particularly in getting that golden ale color works perfectly with the colors of Queens University” says Stirewalt. He goes on to say “It took about 6 months from inception to release and we both are so proud of bringing this beverage (Royals Rise) to the people of both our communities.” The result is Royals Rise a beautiful looking, smooth tasting and sweet balanced beer that rises out of the shadows of Charlotte to take center stage. Royals Rise will keep you wanting more. You can find Royals Rise in your local groceries store and in the local pubs. You can also visit Town Brewing and pick one up. For more information visit TownBrewing.com.