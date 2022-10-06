Rug and Home offers broad range of items made in The U.S. and abroad

Rug and Home features: rugs, furniture, accessories, and more

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

At Rug and Home, they take great pride in their history and back story. In fact Rug and Home, has been a family owned company since 1995.

They specialize in a broad range of items to help you decorate your home: from rugs, to furniture, to accessories and more they have you covered.

They currently have stores is: Pineville, Kannapolis, Gaffney, Raleigh, and Asheville.

While many of their items are domestically made, they offer a wide range of items from round the world - in fact many of their rugs come straight from weavers in India.

Another great feature they offer, "take home today" items - at a time when supply chain issues can be frustrating - this offers you a new way to shop.

Concerned about picking up your items and taking them home they day you bought them, they also have special programs to help insure items arrive when you are ready for them.

Follow them on instagram, and facebook. Their website is rugandhome.com or you can call 877-784-4663 to learn more.

