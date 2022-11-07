Learn the Salsa and Bachata with Rumbao Latin Dance Company

They have fun classes every week for you to learn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rumbao Latin Dance Company visited Charlotte Today on Monday to teach our hosts some salsa and bachata moves! They offer Latin dance instruction and performance in Charlotte with emphasis on technique and having lots of fun!

According to their website, Rumbao Latin Dance Company represents the vision of five Charlotte Latin dancers to provide a fusion of fun and technique for Salsa Dancing. Rumbao combines two key aspects of salsa dance to provide the best performance and instruction possible.

Rumbao was formed in March 2013. Rumbao has been able to present beautiful choreographies full of sabor and has quickly made a mark in the southeast. In addition to being passionate Salseros, Rumbao dancers are also proud Charlotteans and are committed to the continued growth of salsa in their hometown.

If you'd like more information on the classes that they hold all over town, you can visit their website rumbaolatindance.com.

