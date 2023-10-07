Rumble Boxing South End in the QC!

Rumble Boxing not your traditional boxing gym

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rumble Boxing South End is celebrating one year here in the Queen City!

Here to tell us about everything they have planned we have owner, Gabriela Liz and Head Trainer Jamaal Sanderson!

Our one year anniversary is here and we are excited to tell you about Rumble Boxing. “We are excited about our week long celebration with work outs and giveaways starting on July 17th-23rd“ says Liz. “Come and enjoy the week-long celebration on us” says Liz. “Also we have a Michelob Ultra workout we want to share with you” says Liz. She adds “we’ve partnered with Michelob Ultra to kickoff on July 12th at 6:30 & 8pm 2 live workouts.” The workouts will be followed by an After Party. The event is taking place at the Filmore and ticket prices start at $25.

Rumble is more than you expect. With a mega-watt sound system and custom playlists available only at Rumble, the room collectively thumps to old school and new school beats. And while the music will help you smash, the vibes in the room are decidedly inclusive and positive. When we say, “10 rounds, 2 fists, ZERO experience necessary,” we truly mean it. “Here is where you get started - these punches are easy to learn and a staple of learning the “how to” of a Rumble Boxing workout” says Sanderson.

THE JAB

The foreplay. This is the long kiss goodnight and hello that sets you up for every other punch. It gauges distance to opponent, closes the distance, and can keep the opponent off you. Keep it quick, snappy, and passionate.

THE CROSS

The super swipe. The power shot. This is the closer. Generating all of the power from your back foot, hips, and core; drive off of the ball of your back foot. Pretend you are squishing a bug with that back foot, and drive your hip and knee to the ground. Extend your back hand as you turn your thumb down to the floor. Bring your shoulder as high up to your chin as you can. Quickly shatter the soul of whatever you just hit, and quickly bring that hand back to your cheek to protect your face.

FRONT & BACK HOOKS

Where did that come from? This is a sneaky shot that loops over your opponent’s guard from the side. Bring your elbow high to your shoulder line, keeping it at a 90-degree angle and your hand like you are holding a coffee mug or hitchhiking. Turn your hips into the punch and squish the bug with the foot that's on the same side as your punching hand.