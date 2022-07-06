Rumble Boxing is now open in Charlotte

Their gym offers a 45-minute workout with a combination of boxing and strength training

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rumble Boxing is a boutique style fitness studio that just opened their doors in South End Charlotte! According to Rumble, the boxing-inspired group fitness workout delivers 45-minute, 10-round, strength and conditioning group classes, crafted around teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits. They say the boutique fitness brand offers serious benefits like increased stamina and strength, with cardio that’s actually fun. The seasoned trainers at the new studio are thrilled to serve their local community while offering this innovative approach to boxing and welcome members of all fitness levels to the Rumble family.

Founded in January 2017 in the heart of Chelsea in New York City, Rumble has since expanded into Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Chicago among other markets across the country.

For more information about Rumble Boxing South End Charlotte, visit rumbleboxinggym.com/location/south-end-clt, call +1 (704) 460-4891 or email at southendclt@rumbleboxinggym.com. Stay connected by following @rumbleboxingsouthendclt on Instagram and Facebook.

