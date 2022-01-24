Safe and effective treatment for COVID-19

Starmed has many treatments for COVID-19, including a pill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

StarMed Healthcare will offer an antiviral pill therapy to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms. It is the first pill offered to treat the virus and is most effective when taken within five days of being exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.

The pill, manufactured by Merck and called “Molnupiravir,” was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19 patients’ chance of hospitalization and death by 30 percent.

You can sign up for a cost-free Virtual Visit from the comfort of your own home or call from one of our testing locations to speak with a provider who can prescribe you this treatment. The treatment is most effective if you begin as soon as you’re diagnosed with COVID-19.