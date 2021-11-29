With more people on the roads for the holidays it's important to drive safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Many of us will be doing some traveling over the holidays. Either a short drive in-state, or maybe even a longer road trip to visit family somewhere else.

So it's a good time to remember safety rules of the road with Downer Law Firm.



Make sure to be aware of your surroundings and where you are at. Depending on the time of day and where you are at there are more chances to get in an accident.

If you are out of state and get in a wreck, always call the police and call an attorney right away.