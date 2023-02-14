Sage Stream launches on Valentine’s Day!

It’s live it’s interactive it’s Sage Stream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're joined by our good friend, Aging expert, Anthony Cirillo

to talk about his latest project called Sage Stream. Social isolation is of epidemic proportions especially among women over 75. It can lead to physical, mental and cognitive issues. “Music has been found to help relieve isolation while connecting areas of the brain to improve cognition” says Cirillo. "Hence, I combined my love for healthcare and music to create a streaming entertainment network for seniors called Sage Stream" says Cirillo.

The idea is pretty straight-forward. Sage Stream produces a weekly and eventually daily, live as in live in the moment, not taped or on-demand, subscription-based interactive entertainment program for older adults in all settings. Think of it as a variety show updated for the 2020’s. As mentioned earlier, social isolation is a problem and must be remedied . 36% of people over the age of 55, live alone and even people in organized communities report being alone. Plus secondarily, Sage Stream helps to alleviate the staffing crisis in senior living by providing a low-cost, turn-key entertainment solution. Activity directors turn over every 6-24 months and that impacts care.



Sage Stream is different because it is live an interactive. “We believe we are the only live, in the moment, entertainment option out there and we have an international roster of amazing artists over 60 and growing” says Cirillo.

