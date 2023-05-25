Sahlen's Hot Dogs: the official hot dog of the Charlotte Knights

Sahlen's Hot Dogs, an American favorite since 1869

The unofficial start of summer is this weekend....Memorial Day.

When it comes to summer fun, and cookouts there's nothing better than a perfectly grilled hot dog. On Thursday's show, we hit the grill with Mike Eckert from Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

Sahlen's is a family run business, that got its' start in 1869.

Sahlen's focuses on fresh, premium ingredients, and high quality and use the best ingredients to make their hot dogs. Eckert says "...we want it to be quite the experience when you get your dog off the grill." As a company born, and raised in Buffalo NY, Sahlen's take their hot dogs seriously.

Eckert adds "...after 154 years, it's still what you want in the summer time, even in the winter we see people bust out the grill, with 6 feet of snow and serving up the best hot dogs we can."

As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, Sahlen's shared hot dog grilling tips too!

Tip 1: warm up the internal temperature all over, then move it to the hot part of the grill

One of the characteristics that makes Sahlen's dogs stand out from the rest of the crowd: their special casing (their "secret sauce" of sorts give the dog that special snap when you take a bite) The casing once it reaches that perfect temperature, also cracks open to let more heat inside.

Eckert tells Eugene "...it's all about the snap!"

Sahlen's is the official hot dog of the Charlotte Knights, you can find their products at Harris Teeter and Publix. You can also go online to sahlen.com to see all their products and find a store locator.

