Sail on Celebrity Cruise Line

Enjoy the Celebrity Apex

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Monday, the dynamic duo was back to tell us about one of their favorite vacations, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom and Tommy DiDario joined us on Charlotte Today.

Their focus was to show us, how you can escape to sun-soaked destinations in the Caribbean with Celebrity Apex® itineraries in 2023, 2024 and beyond. Admire the mighty pitons of St. Lucia from an Infinite Veranda®, dive into the vibrant coral reefs of Belize during an exciting shore excursion, or simply spend a day on the white-sand beaches of Cozumel and cheers to the good life. Celebrity Apex itineraries also include the glittering coasts of the Mediterranean and the unveiled destinations of the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, British Isles and more. Plan a summer escape to the glamorous French Riviera, the idyllic Greek Islands, and the golden beaches of Spain. After days spent exploring Europe’s most unforgettable ports, indulge in world-class dining, impeccable service, and endless entertainment aboard Celebrity Apex.



Unwind inside luxurious accommodations and discover one-of-a-kind venues while sailing around the world on Celebrity Apex one of the top ships in their fleet. “The accommodations are amazing” says Kaufman. From Infinite Verandas to two-story Edge Villas & breathtaking Iconic Suites, they've got you covered. Also Eat and drink as you explore 29 distinct Restaurants, bars and lounges. There's a variety of activities, whether you want to clear your mind, fine-tune your body, reinvigorate your spirit—or all of the above—The Spa and Fitness Center is an indulgent escape where you can do it all. The onboard activities and entertainment will make your vacation an unforgettable adventure. EXPLORE THINGS TO DO.

“Celebrity has some amazing offers as well” says Didario. This Presidents’ Day weekend is your perfect chance to plan the Relaxed LuxurySM vacation you deserve. Enjoy 75% off your second guest’s cruise fare, save up to an additional $800 per stateroom, and get up to $800 to spend on board.* Plus, for a limited time only, get an additional $50 onboard credit with our Presidents’ Day Bonus.*