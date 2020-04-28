Salmon & shrimp salad

Add flavor to a seafood salad with the grill

First defrost some salmon and shrimp. They are both great items to keep in your freezer because they are as fresh or fresher than what’s sold in the grocery stores. When caught they are flash frozen on the boat or on the dock processing facility so freshness is at its peak. When defrosted simply rub with olive oil, and season with salt, pepper, and onion powder and put back in the refrigerator until ready to grill.

For the salad you’ll need a few fresh items from the store; chop or buy a bag of romaine lettuce hearts, cherry tomatoes (slice in half), feta cheese, and a cucumber (diced). While at the store buy a baguette and cut into pieces, oil both sides, and sprinkle Kosher salt on each side. For the pantry jarred or canned items common items that people have stored at home to use in the salad are; corn, black beans, artichoke hearts, black olives, artichoke hearts, pickled jalapeno, banana peppers. To make the vinaigrette, whisk/blend equal parts of apple cider vinegar and olive oil, add in chopped garlic, Kosher salt, pepper, honey, coarse mustard. Now get grilling.

Heat your grill to 400 degrees. Skewer the shrimp placing them flat on the counter and running the skewers through both the tail and opposite side. When the grill is hot oil the grate and place the salmon on. After 2 minutes turn the salmon 45 degrees and cook for another 2 minutes. Then flip and repeat. When you flip over the salmon (after 4 minutes) put the shrimp and turn them when you move the salmon 45 degrees. Place the baguette slices on the grill to lightly toast.