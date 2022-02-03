Salmon burger perfect for Lent

Chef Ashley from 300 East shares a delicious recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Verlasso Salmon Burger with Preserved Lemon Mayo

Chef Ashley Boyd, 300 East Restaurant, Charlotte, NC

Serves 4

1 1/2 pounds skinless salmon fillet, finely chopped

2 shallots, minced or ¼ cup red onion, minced

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

Juice and grated zest of 1 lemon

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3/4-1 cup of Panko or dry bread crumbs

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Coarse salt and ground pepper

1 cup prepared mayonnaise

1 piece (about 2” x ½”) preserved lemon (available online or in specialty markets) or 4 teaspoons preserved lemon puree, or more to taste

4 sturdy sandwich rolls/burger buns (brioche, potato, ciabatta, etc)

4 pieces leaf lettuce

4 slices red onion

Lemon wedges

In a mixing bowl, combine chopped salmon with shallot or onion, herbs, lemon juice & zest, egg, and crushed red pepper. Season lightly with salt and black pepper.

Shape mixture into 4 patties and chill at least 2 hours.

While burgers are chilling, make mayo:

Combine preserved lemon and mayonnaise in food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.