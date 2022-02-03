Salmon burger perfect for Lent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Verlasso Salmon Burger with Preserved Lemon Mayo
Chef Ashley Boyd, 300 East Restaurant, Charlotte, NC
Serves 4
1 1/2 pounds skinless salmon fillet, finely chopped
2 shallots, minced or ¼ cup red onion, minced
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ cup chopped fresh mint
Juice and grated zest of 1 lemon
1 large egg, lightly beaten
3/4-1 cup of Panko or dry bread crumbs
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Coarse salt and ground pepper
1 cup prepared mayonnaise
1 piece (about 2” x ½”) preserved lemon (available online or in specialty markets) or 4 teaspoons preserved lemon puree, or more to taste
4 sturdy sandwich rolls/burger buns (brioche, potato, ciabatta, etc)
4 pieces leaf lettuce
4 slices red onion
Lemon wedges
In a mixing bowl, combine chopped salmon with shallot or onion, herbs, lemon juice & zest, egg, and crushed red pepper. Season lightly with salt and black pepper.
Shape mixture into 4 patties and chill at least 2 hours.
While burgers are chilling, make mayo:
Combine preserved lemon and mayonnaise in food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Grill or pan-fry burgers (medium for the most juicy and flavorful) and lightly grill or toast buns. Spread inside surfaces of buns with preserved lemon mayo. Top burgers with lettuce & red onion, and serve with lemon wedges.