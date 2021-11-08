Charlotte Today welcomes Olympian Sam Mikulak to the Queen City

We asked Mikulak about his favorite moment from the Olympic experience. He says it wasn't his personal experience, but it was watching teammate Alec Yoder qualify on the pommel horse. Mikulak says Yoder was there to do just 1 singular event, and Mikulak wanted him to make it so badly. In fact, he says, he wanted it more than he wanted to make his own event finals. Mikulak says Yoder's task was harder than anything he had to do.