Charlotte Today welcomes Olympian Sam Mikulak to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Olympic gymnast Sam Mikulak is now calling Charlotte home. The three-time Olympian recently competed in the summer games in Tokyo.
We asked Mikulak about his favorite moment from the Olympic experience. He says it wasn't his personal experience, but it was watching teammate Alec Yoder qualify on the pommel horse. Mikulak says Yoder was there to do just 1 singular event, and Mikulak wanted him to make it so badly. In fact, he says, he wanted it more than he wanted to make his own event finals. Mikulak says Yoder's task was harder than anything he had to do.
Mikulak is enjoying exploring everything Charlotte has to offer, especially the food scene. His favorite so far was a visit to Optimist Hall, where he and Charlotte Today co-host Mia Atkins, who is also his fiance, ate their way through the building!