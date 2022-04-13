Hit Broadway musical "Waitress" returning to Charlotte

Grammy Winner/Songwriter Sara Bareilles shares her favorite parts of the musical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The hit Broadway musical “Waitress” returns to Charlotte for a 5-week run (April 19th to May 22nd) at the Booth Playhouse. Charlotte is the opening city on this special tour.

Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the show and starred in the Broadway production joined Charlotte Today to talk about the upcoming tour. She described the show as “a good pie” and said it has “a lot of darkness and a lot of light.”

“Waitress” is centered around the story of Jenna a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses, and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.