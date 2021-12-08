Head back to school with allergy free snacks

Sara May's Chocolates has treats for the kids and for the parents to head into the school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sara May's Chocolates has great options for those who have food allergies and chose to be vegan. They have 5 chocolate bars that can go in a lunchbox as a snack, including the bye bye anxiety, sea salt, scorpion pepper, espresso, and raspberry.

If you need a sweet morning boost, they also have a chocolate coffee bomb! For after the school day, they have ice creams the whole family can enjoy.

All products made by Sara May's are always vegan, top-8 allergy free, handmade and organic.