Save $$$ on Holiday gifts

Don’t break the bank save money on gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about saving on Holiday gifts. Here with more is Bernadette Joy from Crush Your Money Goals. “You don’t have to buy expensive gifts this holiday season” says Joy. Instead here are some tips to keep your spending in check.

1) Stick to the list to avoid the holiday shopping spree

Retailers are really good at enticing us to buy. Things like display placement to lighting and music is designed to trigger impulse purchases for ourselves when we are shopping for others. Researchers have dubbed this the “shopping momentum effect,” noting we’re more likely to keep spending once we’ve gotten started. You can counteract the phenomenon by being like Santa by making a list and checking it twice. Sticking to your shopping list and leaving the store for a few minutes when you’re tempted to make off-list purchases can help you from turning gift shopping into a spree.

2) Try a holiday jewelry swap instead of new gifts

A lot of us women collect fashion jewelry that ends up going unused or unloved, but you know someone else might enjoy. You can host a swap where each of you and your friends can bring five pieces of fashion jewelry you are okay with giving up and doing a trade of new items. It will feel like you went shopping and had some time to catch up with friends, while also sprucing up your closet!

3) Shop older models

Many of us might be guilty of wanting the latest gadget models, but the truth is, older versions might be the best bang for your buck. Compare models ahead of time and buy an older version if possible, especially when gifting tech gadgets and accessories like handbags. For clothes, you might be able to find a cooler upcycled item at stores like Clothes Mentor that are a fraction of the cost.