Save some money buy used not new!

Tips to help you stretch your dollar by buying used

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A great way to save money is to buy used rather than new. There are some categories that make for great deals, plus you’ll find tons of used options available near you. Here with more is Jenny Martin from Southern Savers.

Furniture

Check facebook marketplace, or Offerup to find options near you. We grabbed a leather sofa a few years ago for $200 that would have cost over $2000 new. It’s okay to be picky and look around for a bit, but you’ll be surprised how many options there are to pick from!!

Cars

The minute you buy a new car it’s already lost value, you don’t have to worry about that with used cars. If anything right now used cars are worth more than when you bought them! For the best deals be willing to widen your search to around a 2 hour radius.

Clothing

You can shop used clothes locally from thrift stores but also lots of great consignment stores for higher end items. Also check out websites like ThreadUp and Poshmark. This is a huge way to save on brand names!

Exercise Equipment

Exercise is something we all want to do more of, but for many of us we buy equipment and still never use it. You’ll find 50% off or more on stationary bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and more. Plus if you end up not using it… you can turn around and sell it for what you bought it for!

Baby Gear

Babies need a lot of stuff, but thankfully they don’t need it very long. Rather than going broke on cribs, strollers, and high chairs, shop local consignment sales, and facebook marketplace for half priced options. It’s also never rude to just ask friends! Think of smaller items too, used baby clothes, sleep sacks etc. many items the babies grew out of after only wearing twice! Never buy a used car seat that item should always be bought new.