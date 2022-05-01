Saving money can be fun!

Take the 3 money challenges, you'll be glad you did

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a New Year and you need a fresh start.

Bernadette Joy, is a speaker and the money educator of

The Crush Your Money Goals Academy where she teaches women to grow their worth. Today she is sharing three ways to make saving money in the new year fun.



Fun tip 1: 5% cash back challenge

Don’t wait for the bank to give you back 5% from various purchases, do it yourself. For example if you save $100 then reward yourself to a 5% or $5 dollar treat. If you save a $1000 then reward yourself with a $50 dollar treat.



Fun tip 2: Envelope challenge



Number envelopes from 1-50. Each week pull an Envelope and whatever the number envelope you pulled you must save that amount of money that week. If you continue this by the end of the year you would have saved $1250.

Fun tip 3: Save the date challenge



Start at the beginning of any month and on the first day save $1. The next day save $2 and so on on until the end of the month. You will be happy you did because at the end of month you will have saved $400.