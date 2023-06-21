Savor the Flavors of Summer with JINYA Ramen Bar

Enjoy delicious food & drinks with JINYA Ramen Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you watch Charlotte Today with any regularity you know we love to eat!

and love when our next guest joins us. We are joined by Jahzmin French from JINYA Ramen Bar. Known for its authentic and acclaimed dishes, JINYA Ramen Bar is introducing its newest seasonal specials that offer a fresh and festive ramen experience. Beginning in June and available through August, the popular ramen restaurant will serve up the following limited-time offerings:

Karaage Chicken Ramen — Rich chicken broth base and thin noodles, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg*, nori (dried seaweed), and topped with crispy chicken dressed with chili sauce

Garlic Shrimp Spring Rolls — Flavorful garlic shrimp tucked inside a spring roll wrapper

In addition to these offers, JINYA is bringing back summer favorites like the Cucumber Chiller and Watermelon Delight cocktails, and the beloved entrée:

Hiyashi Cold Ramen — Signature thick noodles served chilled with pork chasu, seasoned egg, bean sprouts, cucumber, kikurage, and red ginger. Topped with your choice of sweet soy sauce or sesame sauce

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience and offer innovative and delicious new dishes,” said JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “These summer specials are a celebration of the season and showcase the diverse flavors that our guests have come to expect from us. Whether you’re in the mood for something hot and hearty or light and refreshing, we’ve got you covered.”