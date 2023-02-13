Say “I Love You” with a gift from Davidson Wine

Last minute Valentine’s Gift ideas

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on! Cupid's big day is tomorrow. If you still haven't picked something out for your Valentine - you're not alone. Lindsey Williams from Davidson Wine Company is here to walk us through some great options for your Valentine.

Here are some great Valentine options:

Valentine’s gift 1 – A Wine Bouquet. This Bouquet can be premade with your favorite bottle of wine. The flowers that adorn the bottle are for that special someone. It’s a nice gift to say “I love You.”

Valentine’s gift 2 – A Gift Basket. Let Davidson Wine company create the perfect gift basket with libations candles and more. These baskets will help you say “Be my Valentine.”



Valentine’s gift 3 – A Custom Bottle with a Custom Label. Sport your picture of you or your love one or words of inspiration on a beautiful bottle of wine. These special and personalize bottles are perfect for the day. These custom bottle are a hit and a keepsake.

Valentine’s gift 4 - Dessert Wines Let Davidson Wine Company help you pick out different dessert wines for different desserts. For example with hot food you typically pick a sweet wine and for dessert one would pick a dry wine.