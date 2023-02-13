Say “I Love You” with a gift from Davidson Wine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on! Cupid's big day is tomorrow. If you still haven't picked something out for your Valentine - you're not alone. Lindsey Williams from Davidson Wine Company is here to walk us through some great options for your Valentine.
Here are some great Valentine options:
Valentine’s gift 1 – A Wine Bouquet. This Bouquet can be premade with your favorite bottle of wine. The flowers that adorn the bottle are for that special someone. It’s a nice gift to say “I love You.”
Valentine’s gift 2 – A Gift Basket. Let Davidson Wine company create the perfect gift basket with libations candles and more. These baskets will help you say “Be my Valentine.”
Valentine’s gift 3 – A Custom Bottle with a Custom Label. Sport your picture of you or your love one or words of inspiration on a beautiful bottle of wine. These special and personalize bottles are perfect for the day. These custom bottle are a hit and a keepsake.
Valentine’s gift 4 - Dessert Wines Let Davidson Wine Company help you pick out different dessert wines for different desserts. For example with hot food you typically pick a sweet wine and for dessert one would pick a dry wine.
Davidson Wine Co. is owned and operated by Lindsey Williams. She discovered a deep appreciation of wine later in life. Hence, Davidson Wine Co., was started out of the desire to bring affordable and locally made wine options to the town. For more great wines and Valentine options visit DavidsonWineCompany.com