Scammers are using Qrcodes

The restaurant industry uses qrcodes heavily to give digital access to their menus to make it easy on the customer when ordering. No need for paper menus. Most merchant and vendors are using qrcodes and it is extremely beneficial. However, the scammer are busy trying deceive the public by using false qrcodes, that take the user to a different website and potentially can steal their information or place ransomware on their devices. Bartholomy says “beware, it’s hard to differentiate a good qrcode from a bad one, you must know the author of the code.” Look at the qrcode very closely makes sure the qrcode has not been placed over the top of another qrcode. We see this in the parking industry, where scammers have placed their own qrcode over the existing one and redirect the user to the scammers site. Plus, sometimes the public is too trusting. The recent events at the Superbowl 56 where a Marketer purchased a commercial with a qrcode that danced across the screen aired during the broadcast. Thousands of people scanned the qrcode with their devices and instantaneously shut down the app. The moral of the story is be careful before you scan qrcodes. For more information visit BBB.org.