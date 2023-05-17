Scammers on Memorial Day – Oh No!

Scammers are equal opportunist. They spoof legitimate sites trying to take your cash and steal your information. “The spoof is so real and believable that you think you are actually giving to an military organization” says Bartholomy. “People are being hit with phone calls and texts thinking they are giving to the veterans but did you know that 68% of the money from a call that lands a donation, goes to the person on the other end of the call” says Bartholomy. He goes onto say “You think you're given a gift of $100 completely to a military organization but in fact $68 of the money never gets to the intended organization. But it’s not just the normal nonmilitary citizens that are being scammed, military veterans and personnel are being targeted as well. In 2021, active-duty military reported losing significantly more money ($300) than military spouses ($170) or veterans ($220). While the percentages of military spouses (43.0%) and veterans (42.7%) who reported losing money when exposed to a scam were nearly identical to the percentage of the general population (42.8%) reporting monetary loss, the susceptibility of active-duty military (60.7%) was about 42% higher than the overall population’s susceptibility according to the 2021 BBB Risk Report.