Science moms educate kids on climate change

Already this year we have experienced abnormally devastating storms, wildfires, droughts, and floods. But whether you see climate change as a political issue or not, it is an issue that impacts everyone, including children and future generations.
Science Moms is a nonpartisan group of leading climate scientists who are also mothers. They aim to protect their children’s futures and to help educate moms across the nation to better understand the connection between extreme weather and climate change.