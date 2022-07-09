Science of Magic is taking over the Schiele Museum this weekend

Take magical classes and learn more about science

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Schiele Museum plans to host an enchanted evening discovering the Magic of Science! This event is filled with potions, mystical creatures, treasures and treats! No matter what house visitors are sorted into, wizards of all ages are welcome. The Magic of Science event is September 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Inspired by your favorite wizarding world, the event will delve into science through the lens of magic with magical classes and displays. Each activity inspires scientific fun and excitement from astronomy to zoology.

Guests will participate in themed classes throughout the museum. Potions Class invites brave wizards to experiment, and curious stargazers can discover the magic of the night sky in the Astronomy Class.

Along with thrilling activities, guests can visit The Schiele’s Diagon Alley wizarding world shops. Browse for goodies, treats, and sample delectable new flavors from Tony’s Ice Cream. Wizards 21 years and up can purchase a brew or two!

For more information, please visit schielemuseum.org or follow The Schiele Museum on social media.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.