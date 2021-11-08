Scorching summer heat no problem, Acosta has you covered

Acosta Heating Cooling and Electrical will keep your home comfortable and cool

Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The summer has been scorching hot, but it doesn’t mean you have to endure it. You can enjoy the comfort of fresh cool air from Acosta heating cooling and electrical. Lauren Acosta Huckleberry has more information of what Acosta heating, cooling and electrical has to offer. Huckleberry says “you will want to start with becoming an Acosta Club member.” There are a number of perks given to the club member. First you’ll receive preferential treatment if your AC should have any trouble. Plus you will received 15% off any services as well as enjoy clean and safety checks twice a year.

Acosta also has some fall specials that will start in September. Acosta is offering heating and safety check for just $59. Acosta also makes it affordable to purchase their products. Imagine you have to replace your air conditioning unit in the hot summer month. Well don’t worry if you think you can’t afford it, Acosta offers finance options to ease the financial burden. How does 0% interest sound with terms of 60 to 72 months.