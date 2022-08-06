Sean Gettys the 2022 Hyundai Hometown Hero!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hyundai has done it again, they have honored another local hero that goes above and beyond the normal duties of their profession. The winner of 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is a history teacher from Webb Street School, Sean Gettys. Sean was completely surprised and did not know his peers thought so highly of him. “I am overwhelmed and speechless” says Gettys. One of Sean’s peers Shannon nominated Sean for his outstanding work as a teacher. Plus the clever way he uses video parodies via youtube and other mediums to teach history. The students in his classrooms are the true beneficiaries. Sean’s ability to make learning fun and memorable will serve his student for years to come. The entire faculty was out for a surprise cookout that provide the façade and deception to give away a brand new car to a deserving teacher. Several area Hyundai dealers were present including the General Manager, James Welborne from Hyundai. “Hyundai has close ties to the community and this is one way that Hyundai is able to help the people who are truly heroes; it’s not about Hyundai but recognizing someone like Sean who is well deserving” says Welborne. Congratulations once again to Sean Gettys, the Hyundai Hometown Hero!