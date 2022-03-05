Seasonal cocktails to sip sitting on the patio

Billy Sunday & Spindle Bar have great drinks for the season

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seasonal cocktails have arrived at Billy Sunday & Spindle Bar! They just launched new spring cocktails at Billy Sunday that we’re excited about! They have a beautiful & cozy indoor space plus a great private patio for the warmer days! New cocktails include:

Keep Off The Grass - TEQUILA, GREEN BEAN, LIME, MINT

SPF 100 - REPOSADO TEQUILA, RIPE MANGO, LIME, APEROL, TAJIN

Strawberry Spritz - CAPPELLETTI, RIPE STRAWBERRY, TOPO CHICO, SPARKLING WINE

Some events coming up include:

Cinco de Mayo specials at both Spindle Bar + Billy Sunday Charlotte

$11 frozen margaritas at Spindle Bar

Drink specials at Billy Sunday Charlotte

Derby Day specials on Saturday, May 7

Mother’s Day specials on Sunday, May 8

Pups on the Patio on Sunday, May 15