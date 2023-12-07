Seated Core Workout with dumbbells

All you need is a sturdy chair and dumbbells

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Todays workout require a sturdy chair and dumbbells because we’ve ask Motivational fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor to take us through a seated Core workout. “Many people have home gym or the equipment home to get in a good workout” says Trainor. She adds “I need you to grab a sturdy chair, your dumbbells and get ready to do these easy seated exercises.” By the way this seated upper body and core workout are for all levels.

Here they are:

Exercise 1: Bicep Serve – nothing more than a bicep curl with a little twist. When the the arms and dumbbells is at 90 degrees, push the wait out and back to original 90 degree position before continuing up and finishing the curl movement.

Exercise 2: Straight arm Triceps Push Back – Lean forward in the chair to give yourself room to push the dumbbells back towards the rear of the seat. Repeat exercise.

Exercise 3: Hinged Reverse Flys – Dumbbells at your side and raise your hands and arms up laterally mimicking a crucifix. Repeat exercise.

Exercise 4: Bent Arm Lateral Shoulder Raise – this is a great exercise geared for the shoulders and deltoids.

