See better with Lasik!

There are two separate laser used in the procedure. One laser is use to make a flap in the eye and the other laser re-sculpts underneath the flap. Not everyone can receive laser correction surgery. Its is important that you are prescreened to see if you meet the criteria to have Lasik done. Dr. Wiley says "before coming in for an evaluation make sure you stay out of your contact lenses for about 2 weeks." This will yield the best possible screening results. The results of Lasik are considered permanent; however, somewhere down the line in the distant future you may need an enhancement. For more information and to sign up for an appointment visit CEENTA.com.