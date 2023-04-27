SEED-20 is Back!

Developing nonprofit leaders in the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SEED-20, presented by Social Venture Partners Charlotte, is back!

here with all the details we have Kristin Winkle Beck, executive director of Social Venture Partners Charlotte. "If you have never attended

SEED20, the best way to describe it is a combination of Shark Tank and a TED Talk with a shot of inspiration straight to the heart" says Beck.

SEED20 is the annual program of SVP to identify, highlight, and connect the community to the region’s most promising social entrepreneurs tackling pressing challenges. These social entrepreneurs can be an innovative young nonprofit or an innovative new program within an established nonprofit.

Over the course of two months, a class of twenty nonprofit participants receives training, coaching, feedback, and mentoring on how to succinctly and powerfully tell their story. These efforts culminate in SEED20 OnStage, a high-energy event where ten members of the class compete to win cash awards by making three-minute pitches to a panel of judges and a community audience. “At the event, 10 innovative nonprofits will present a three-minute pitch for the chance to win over $30,000 in cash prizes and awards” says Beck. Ticket holders (in-person & virtual) will vote that night to determine who wins the cash awards. “This is why we talk about 'the room where it happens,' because the audience is able to change the trajectory of some very deserving nonprofits” says Beck.

Be part of a program that:

exposes our community to diverse social issues and innovative solutions.

fosters nonprofit collaboration.

develops storytelling and communication skills in nonprofit leaders.

connects the nonprofit community volunteers, donors, and each other.

Since 2011, SEED20 has provided:

development to 180 nonprofit leaders

$390,000 in monetary prizes

$90,000 in donations by attendees

Event Information:

Thurs, April 27, 2023

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

McColl Family Theater at ImaginOn Library