Seeking A second opinion after a car accident - sponsored by Shane Smith Law

When you're in a car accident, it can be hard to know what to do. When it comes to getting medical attention, Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says he recommends that you seek a second opinion. “Sometimes when receiving medical attention the doctors or medical professionals may cut you lose while you’re still hurt” says Shane. It is Shane Smith Law recommendation that you seek a second opinion. “The goal is to get better as quickly as you can so you can resume your life” says Shane. Let Shane Smith handle the claim and all its nuance, and get you back on your feet again. Don’t worry, seeking a second opinion will not penalized your claim. Most people get checked out after a car accident as a rule of thumb, whether to the urgent care, the emergency room, or to their primary care doctor. It is always good to have a doctor take a look at you and get more than one opinion. There are two reasons to make sure you get a second opinion: