Seeking medical attention after a car accident - sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Attorney, Shane Smith shares more information

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

When you're in a car accident, it can be hard to know what to do. When it comes to getting medical attention, Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says he recommends that most people go get checked out after a car accident. Whether you go to urgent care, the emergency room, or to your primary care doctor, it is always good to have a doctor take a look at you. Smith says “there are two reasons to make sure you get checked out.”

1. You may feel fine, but a doctor could check you out and discover an injury you didn't even know you had.

2. So it is in your medical records and is able to connect the dots if health issues pop up later on.

To learn more and to talk with them at Shane Smith Law call (980)999-9999 or go to shanesmithlaw.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.