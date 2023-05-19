Seemingly Overzealous starts scooping up dairy & egg free ice cream at Camp North End tomorrow

All of their flavors are dairy free & egg free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first Seemingly Overzealous brick and mortar location is coming to the 701 Keswick block at Camp North End this May! You can also catch them elsewhere around Charlotte in their shasta camper – check theirr events page and follow them on Instagram to find out more!

According to the Seemingly Overzealous website, all of their flavors are always 100% egg and dairy-free. Their waffle chips and cones are also egg, dairy, and gluten-free. They do their best to call out any flavors that contain any of the more common allergens like nuts & gluten.

Eugene and Mia got to try AiRBNB CAT SiTTiNG which is coconut ice cream with toasted almonds and coconut flakes, PAPER CUP LOVE NOTES which is draft vanilla latte in ice cream form made with HEX coffee, and FORKLiFT HUG which is creamy strawberry with a candied pretzel crunch.

For more information you can visit their website SeeminglyOverzealous.com.

