Self-care products sure to put you at ease

The Sister Market has great self-care boxes to give as a gift or for yourself

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Regardless of what kind of gift you’re looking for, whether for yourself or for someone else, The Sister Market is the perfect place to find it. This online store prides itself as a one-stop-shop for hand-selected apparel, jewelry, beauty and wellness products, and curated gift boxes for women, men and dogs!

The Self-Care Box is perfect for easy gifting. Would make an excellent gift for Mother’s Day coming up.

Other beauty related self-care options we offer are the Pamper Me Kit, the Shower Steamers to add a touch of luxury to a daily ritual, and the Raw Juice Sheet Masks.

Lighting a luxurious smelling candle adds a touch of self-care to any space.

Putting on a pair of cozy socks, like our super soft and plush Cloud Socks, is self-care for your feet!

Taking five minutes every day to pause and journal is made very easy with our Daily Pause Journal.

Making a steaming mug of hot tea is an easy way to incorporate self-care