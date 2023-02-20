Juliet Kuehnle shares why it's important and how to implement it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day has come and gone but it's important to show ourselves love this time of year too. Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness shares why self-love is so important and how to implement it into your life.

Juliet says self-love is foundational to care for ourselves and pursue our interests. It's important to put this into practice in your life.

Some ways that you can put self-love into action in your life are pretty easy! You can make sure you are assertive in your life, putting your own needs first, being able to ask for help, surrounding yourself with people that build you up, and other things that make you feel positive and whole.

You can find information on working with a therapist online at SunCounselingandWellness.com or on Instagram @YepIGoToTherapy.

