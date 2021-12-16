Sell your home from your couch

Opendoor makes buying and selling a home very easy

Selling and buying a home is made easy with Opendoor. Jon Enberg Regional GM of Opendoor has more for the buyer and seller.

What is Opendoor?

“Opendoor is a one-stop shop; a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.” The process for sellers Request a competitive, cash offer No staging or showings Close quickly - in as little as two weeks.

Many sellers are also buyers - Opendoor is a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.

Do you have any tips for people who are hoping to sell their home or buy a new one in 2022?

Despite showing signs of cooling in some parts of the country, the housing market is still competitive in Charlotte. According to Opendoor’s First Time Home-buyer Report, nearly three in five first-time buyers felt the market was more competitive than they expected. Keeping a pulse on the local market and neighborhoods you’re interested in can help you understand when it’s the best time to buy or sell a home in the Queen City.

For sellers who are considering a bigger renovation before listing their home, prioritizing kitchen and bathroom upgrades at the start of the new year can go a long way. Opendoor recently conducted a survey and found that if these rooms are outdated, it’s likely to be a big turn-off for home shoppers. 71% would be turned off by an out of date kitchen, and 66% say an out of date bathroom would turn them away.

If you’re feeling stressed about buying, selling or moving during the holiday season, Opendoor makes it easy and hassle-free. First, you can choose your closing date. Second, it’s a fully digital experience. We do everything virtually, from the inspection to the walk-through—and even touring potential homes to buy in your desired neighborhoods.



